Paris Air Show 2023 in pictures – Day 4

Photo highlights from day 4 of the Paris Air Show 2023. Main focus of the day is on Applications, Earth Observation and Space Safety. The 54th edition of the Paris Air Show opened its doors on Monday and will continue till the 25 June.

ESA is taking part with an exhibition in the Space Pavilion alongside with CNES, the French National Space Agency. Throughout the week, the pavilion will host presentations, events and temporary exhibitions from both agencies, while several events will be held in the ESA/CNES shared area.

