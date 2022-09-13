The future of space exploration – ESA at IAC 2022

Join us at the ESA stand at the 73rd International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2022), taking place from 18 to 22 September at the Paris Convention Centre in Paris. A week of lively interactions awaits the world space community, this year under the theme 'Space for @ll'. The congress will open its doors to the general public on 21 September.

The IAC is the main annual meeting point for space professionals, attracting more than 6,500 participants from more than 80 countries. The 73rd International Astronautical Congress is being held at the Paris Convention Centre in Paris, France, and the ESA pavilion is located in Hall 7, Booth F5 (Floor 2).

The Congress is a unique opportunity to learn more about all aspects of space technologies and exploration. A number of speakers will participate to the event programme on ESA’s stand, covering topics such as the future of satellite navigation, the business of space, climate change, space safety and many others.

Throughout the week, the ESA pavilion will host several presentations and events, including two dedicated press conferences with ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher. On Monday 19 September at 11:45, the Director General will meet the press together with ESA Directors. The second appointment with media is scheduled for Wednesday 21 September at 13:00: journalists will have the opportunity to meet Josef Aschbacher and ESA’s Astronauts Corps. Both press conferences will be streamed on esawebtv.esa.int.

For those in Paris who may wish to visit the exhibition, IAC will be open to the general public on 21 September. Further information is available on the Congress and IAF websites.

Throughout the week, visitors will have the opportunity to experience virtual reality on ESA’s stand. Joining the VR team, visitors will be able to take a virtual walk on the Moon or take a virtual journey through the Space Service Hub, a new 3D platform showcasing how satellite-based solutions can support our daily life on Earth.

Discover the full programme of events at ESA’s pavilion.