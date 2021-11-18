Live coverage from the Intermediate Ministerial Meeting
Government ministers in charge of space activities in ESA’s Member States meet on 19 November at an Intermediate Ministerial Meeting in Matosinhos, Portugal. Join us on ESA Web TV for live coverage, including an inflight call with ESA Astronaut Matthias Maurer on the International Space Station.
Join us on 19 November on esawebtv.esa.int for:
|
10:00-11:30 CET
(09:00-10:30 GMT)
|Opening statements
|
12:00-13:00 CET
(11:00-12:00 GMT)
|Second session
|
14:05-14:25 CET
(13:05-13:25 GMT)
|Inflight call with ESA Astronaut Matthias Maurer on the International Space Station
|
15:00-16:00 CET
(14:00-15:00 GMT)
|Press briefing