Follow CM25 online

The European Space Agency's Ministerial Council – more formally Council at Ministerial level – takes place in Bremen, Germany on 26 and 27 November 2025.

The decisions taken in Bremen will shape the activities of ESA for the next three years, and mark a significant stage in the implementation of ESA's Strategy 2040. Following extensive preparation along with the Member States, the ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher will present his proposal – Elevating the Future of Europe through Space. This will be followed by negotiations and commitments from the Member States on the subscriptions to – that is the money they will invest in – the various ESA programmes.

Events being streamed from Bremen

Some timings may be subject to change –

26 November

1330 CET – Meeting begins with the formalities of election of the Chair of CM25, adoption of the agenda and statements by the Chair of CM25, and the Chair of ESA Council - Watch on ESA WebTV

1405 CET – The Director General's proposal on Elevating the Future of Europe through Space – Watch on ESA WebTV

1435 – 1730 CET Statements from the ESA Member States, Associate Member States, Cooperating States, and Observers - Watch on ESA WebTV (there will be a 30-minute break at approximately 1600 CET)

27 November

1300 CET - Press Conference by the Hosting Minister, CM25 Chair and the ESA Director General – Watch on ESA WebTV