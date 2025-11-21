Follow CM25 online
The European Space Agency's Ministerial Council – more formally Council at Ministerial level – takes place in Bremen, Germany on 26 and 27 November 2025.
The decisions taken in Bremen will shape the activities of ESA for the next three years, and mark a significant stage in the implementation of ESA's Strategy 2040. Following extensive preparation along with the Member States, the ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher will present his proposal – Elevating the Future of Europe through Space. This will be followed by negotiations and commitments from the Member States on the subscriptions to – that is the money they will invest in – the various ESA programmes.
Events being streamed from Bremen
Some timings may be subject to change –
26 November
1330 CET – Meeting begins with the formalities of election of the Chair of CM25, adoption of the agenda and statements by the Chair of CM25, and the Chair of ESA Council - Watch on ESA WebTV
1405 CET – The Director General's proposal on Elevating the Future of Europe through Space – Watch on ESA WebTV
1435 – 1730 CET Statements from the ESA Member States, Associate Member States, Cooperating States, and Observers - Watch on ESA WebTV (there will be a 30-minute break at approximately 1600 CET)
27 November
1300 CET - Press Conference by the Hosting Minister, CM25 Chair and the ESA Director General – Watch on ESA WebTV
The CM25 website contains videos and information about the proposal, as well as links to brochures and relevant studies. You will find up-to-date reporting and behind the scenes footage on ESA's social media channels:
For posts from ESA's Director General, Directors and additional programme information, search for #CM25.
Media can find the latest photographs from Bremen on ESA's Photo Library for Professionals: https://photolibrary.esa.int/home-page/
