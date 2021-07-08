How does satellite communication work? ROBert explains all!

Trying to explain satellite communication to children is no easy task, so why not let robot host ROBert help? In the third of the ROBert Knows videos created by ESA and PLAYMOBIL, ROBert examines how satellite communication works with a little help from our own expert Director of TIA, Elodie Viau.

Designed to spark children’s interest for space, previous video in the series looked at how to train to become an ESA astronaut and what it’s like to live on the International Space Station (ISS). Using PLAYMOBIL figures to explain various interesting everyday questions in an engaging and child-friendly way, this episode is the latest addition to PLAYMOBIL’s growing collection of ‘ROBert Knows’ stop-motion animations.

How do satellites help us to watch live transmissions? And How do the pictures actually get onto the television set? TIA Director Elodie Viau helps explain using some timely football game examples!