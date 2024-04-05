Agency Week in images: 01-05 April 2024 05/04/2024 343 views 5 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Images from the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission show a large dust storm originating from the Sahara Desert that has engulfed skies across the central Mediterranean Basin. Proba-3 Occulter and Coronagraph spacecraft CURIE in cleanroom with students Arctic Weather Satellite undergoing final tests 3D-bioprinted blood vessel This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image features part of Victoria, a state in southeast Australia. Two’s company Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!