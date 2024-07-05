Agency Week in images: 01-05 July 2024 05/07/2024 85 views 1 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images L1527 (MIRI image) Sentinel-2C being loaded for shipping to launch site Laser upgrade for Mars rover A snaking scar on Mars Eye test for lunar impact surveyor Webb admires bejewelled ring The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission captured a rare, cloud-free image over the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira in the North Atlantic Ocean. A maelstrom of matter and energy Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!