Agency Week in images: 02-06 June 2025 06/06/2025 1725 views 52 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images A thick plume of sand and dust from the Sahara Desert is seen in these satellite images blowing from the west coast of Africa across the Atlantic Ocean. Sombrero Galaxy (NIRCam image) Learning the ropes, literally Smile on the shaker The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission has captured a dramatic image of Mount Etna erupting on 2 June 2025 when a massive plume of ash, gas and rock suddenly burst from Europe's largest active volcano. Mars star Milky Way and Andromeda encounters Cebreros transmitting the Blue Danube Waltz Flyeye's view of the Andromeda galaxy Starry spectacle Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!