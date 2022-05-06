Agency Week in images: 02-06 May 2022 06/05/2022 101 views 5 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Global citizen science project finds over 1700 asteroid trails in Hubble images Transfer and integration of the Zefiro 40 second stage European Robotic Arm moves for first time Rhine River, Germany Samantha's birthday party in space Taï National Park in the Ivory Coast surrounded by plantations Hubble sees double in M99 Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!