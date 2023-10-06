Agency Week in images: 02-06 October 2023 06/10/2023 412 views 13 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Ozone hole extension 2023 Moon scouts Hubble finds bizarre explosion in unexpected place The heart of the Nueva Vizcaya Province on Luzon, the largest and most populated island of the Philippines, shows up brightly in this Copernicus Sentinel-2 false-colour image. Chocolatier Loopy star trails show the effect of Euclid's Fine Guidance Sensor intermittently losing its guide stars Image comparing views of Sun with two Solar Orbiter instruments Leaving on a jet Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!