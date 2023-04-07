Agency Week in images: 03-07 April 2023 07/04/2023 445 views 22 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Juice encapsulated in Ariane 5 fairing Juice meets Ariane 5 South Korea’s capital city, Seoul, and surroundings are featured in this image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission on 21 February 2023. Zoomed-in image of Uranus Juice testing – down to the wire Hubble unexpectedly finds double quasar in distant Universe Alga Crater rim Practice makes perfect Hubble photographs stellar trail of runaway black hole Aftermath of a cosmic explosion Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!