Agency Week in images: 03-07 July 2023 07/07/2023 2257 views 74 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images The Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission captured this image of the powerful Cyclone Mocha on 13 May 2023 as it made its way across the Bay of Bengal heading northeast towards Bangladesh and Myanmar. Clash of the Titans De-icing Euclid for 20/20 vision Dusty supernovae Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science survey Serene supernova aftermath Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!