Agency Week in images: 03-07 November 2025 07/11/2025 135 views 5 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Swoosh! Ariane 6 for Sentinel-1D on the launch pad Liftoff for Sentinel-1D on board Ariane 6 HydroGNSS satellites being prepared for launch Ahead of the 30th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP30) taking place in Belém, Brazil, from 10-21 November, this IRIDE image shows the Branco River and its surrounding forests in the Brazilian state of Roraima.