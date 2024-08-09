Agency Week in images: 05-09 August 2024 09/08/2024 281 views 9 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images The hidden intricacies of Messier 106 Mermaid on salty Mars Throttleable Liquid Propulsion Demonstrator Mount Etna plumes Space Rider drop test ESA project astronaut Sławosz Uznański joined his colleagues from the 2022 Astronaut Class in Bordeaux for a series of parabolic flights allowing them to experience what microgravity feels like. Nitrogen dioxide plumes over Saudi Arabia Caralis Chaos as seen by ESA’s Mars Express A supernova spotlight Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!