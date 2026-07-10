Agency Week in images: 06-10 July 2026 10/07/2026 516 views 13 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Quasars discovered by Euclid The hidden flow The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission captures Canada’s Great Bear Lake in striking colours. Sophie testing E4D's resistance training in space First light from the Hellenic Fire System MTG-I2 was taken out of its protective casing at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana Interferograms of Scar Inlet Ice Shelf in 1995 compared to 2026 Meet the team behind ESA’s AMAT (Advanced Mission Analysis Tools) project. Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!