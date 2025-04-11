Agency Week in images: 07-11 April 2025 11/04/2025 352 views 15 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Hubble helps determine Uranus' rotation rate with unprecedented precision Space Rider's ALEK in accoustic chamber New ESA invention tested in a chamber of no echoes Acheron Fossae as seen by ESA’s Mars Express P160C solid-propellant rocket motor rolls out to its test stand Fuelling Biomass MetOp-SG-A1 and Sentinel-5 standing proud Smile meets Maxwell Moon tools to the test at LUNA This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image shows part of one of the world’s natural wonders – the Great Barrier Reef in the Coral Sea off the east coast of Queensland, Australia. Swan song for stars and cameras Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!