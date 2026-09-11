Agency Week in images: 07-11 Sep 2026 11/09/2026 282 views 14 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Copernicus Sentinel-3 captured a plume from the eruption of Anak Krakatau on Saturday, 5 September. Spectrum liftoff close up CubeSat for safer seas and cleaner orbits ready to launch ESA’s High-Level Forum with Industry at ESA Headquarters in Paris on 3 September 2026 Biomass images mangrove degradation in the Niger Delta FLEX and Sentinel-3C ready for launch Tara Polar Station Teams at ESOC during ESA’s FLEX and Copernicus Sentinel-3C launch and early orbit (LEOP) simulations Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!