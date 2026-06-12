Agency Week in images: 08-12 June 2026 12/06/2026 169 views 0 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Luca Parmitano, Artemis III pilot, in his flight suit. Working on one of Arrakihs's binoculars Urban expansion in Cologne, Germany, 2016–2026 Proba-3’s first artificial solar eclipse after recovery Nitrogen dioxide over China and Japan 2019 and 2024 Antenna pointing mechanism for Galileo second generation intersatellite links, Thales Alenia Space Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!