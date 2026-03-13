Agency Week in images: 09-13 March 2026 13/03/2026 650 views 25 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images This image from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission shows us the maritime traffic passing through the Øresund Strait in 2025. Smile unboxing at Europe's Spaceport RFA One in Saxavord Spaceport Former NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps visits ESTEC Demagnetising a Hellenic Fire System satellite Optical Ground Station in Chile, by the Andean foothills A cosmic ray simulator for extreme science on Earth Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!