Agency Week in images: 09-13 October 2023 13/10/2023 594 views 25 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images NGC 346 (MIRI image) Getz Ice Shelf from Sentinel-1 Hera asteroid mission on show A mock-up of the European Columbus laboratory is submerged into the Neutral Buoyancy Facility (NBF) at the European Astronaut Centre (EAC). Floating in the Ocean TIE Fighter down The landscape around the city of Bentiu in South Sudan is featured in this Copernicus Sentinel-2 image. Andreas Mogensen takes questions at New Scientist Live LINER on collision course Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!