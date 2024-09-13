Agency Week in images: 09-13 September 2024 13/09/2024 937 views 38 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image captures algal bloom swirls in the north Adriatic Sea, along the coast of Italy. Black hole pair embedded in middle of active galaxy MCG-03-34-064 Wildfires in Brazil Unboxing ESA's third European Service Module at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Digel Cloud 2S Hera CubeSats’ touchdown Juice’s view of the Pacific Ocean in three wavelengths Cluster satellite reenters Earth's atmosphere Cloudy with a chance of explosions Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!