Agency Week in images: 09 - 13 August 2021 13/08/2021 727 views 37 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Flying by Venus Parts of the Mediterranean and central Europe have experienced extreme temperatures this summer, with wildfires causing devastation on the Greek island of Evia. This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image shows the extent of the burned area in the northern part of the island. Sentinel-2C arrives at IABG for testing El Ejido, Spain Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!