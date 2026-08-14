Agency Week in images: 10-14 August 2026 14/08/2026 144 views 4 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Sophie Adenot prepares for her first spacewalk SCAPE suits are is needed for protection when working with propellants. The images are false-colour and were created using Sentinel-2’s near-infrared channel. Galileo Second Generation compatibility tests at Thales Alenia Space Artificial solar eclipse by Proba-3 mission 12 August total eclipse imaged by Marina Prol Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!