Agency Week in images: 12-16 January 2026

ESA's fourth European Service Module at NASA's Kennedy Space Center
Wildfires in Patagonia
ESA's Planetary Defence team
This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image over the South Atlantic Ocean features a close-up view of the A23a iceberg, once the world's largest. The unusually cloud-free image shows the first signs that the iceberg will soon disintegrate completely.
Gas flares in Iraq imaged by Sentinel-2A
Circinus Galaxy (Hubble and Webb)