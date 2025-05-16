Agency Week in images: 12-16 May 2025 16/05/2025 914 views 28 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission brings us this cloud-free view of Svalbard, a remote Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean. On 3 May, the fully assembled Orion spacecraft for Artemis II began its journey to the Multi-Payload Processing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The spacecraft is shown in transport, with its protective fairing panels clearly visible and proudly bearing the ESA and NASA logos. Sentinel-4 on MTG-S1 in the cleanroom at Astrotech Pullout of aurora observations on Jupiter Titan (Webb and Keck image - 11 and 14 July 2023) Capturing candyfloss clouds Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!