Agency Week in images: 13-17 November 2023 17/11/2023 745 views 15 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Same galaxy, different filters Fall into an ice giant’s atmosphere Two MetOp-SG satellites on show One of the world’s most active volcanoes, Mount Etna, erupted on Sunday – spewing lava and clouds of ash high over the Mediterranean island of Sicily. This image, captured on 13 November by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, has been processed using the mission’s shortwave-infrared bands to show the lava flow at the time of acquisition. The North Channel, between Northern Ireland and Scotland, is featured in this false-colour radar image from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission. Over the Moon, one year later Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!