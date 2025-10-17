Agency Week in images: 13-17 October 2025 17/10/2025 2998 views 73 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Spain's Minister for Science, Innovation and Universities Diana Morant with ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher, Director of the Agencia Espacial Española Juan Carlos Cortés and ESA Director of Science and Head of ESAC Carole Mundell. Phoebus hydrogen tank in production First bedrest samples arrive at exploration biobank in Portugal Changes in strong magnetic field over Canada and Siberia The changing face of the Chilean glaciers in the Laguna San Rafael National Park is featured in these satellite images from 1987 and 2024. A well-studied spiral Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!