Agency Week in images: 14-18 Sep 2026 18/09/2026 275 views 9 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images FLEX and Sentinel-3C lofted into orbit Main Control Room at ESA's ESOC Company awards at Industry Space Days 2026 Raspberry ripples near Mars’s south pole This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image, acquired on 25 August 2026, shows an area of the Andean Altiplano in southern Bolivia near the border with Chile. Group Picture beginning of the Consolidation Phase of ESA Low-LEO Pre-Operational and De-Risk Activities Thwaits Glacier, Antarctica Star-forming region IC 348 (NIRCam image) Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!