Agency Week in images: 14 - 18 March 2022
Webb reaches alignment milestone: image of focused star
Gaia snaps photo of Webb (zoom)
Unlimited 3D printing for space
Official ESA portrait of Samantha Cristoforetti taken ahead of her Minerva mission
Smile payload module travels to China
Moon rocket
Moonset
ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer during a suit fit check ahead of his first spacewalk
Eye of the galaxy