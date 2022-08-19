Agency Week in images: 15-19 August 2022 19/08/2022 658 views 48 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Artemis I on the launchpad at night Water levels on the Rhine River have continued to drop owing to soaring temperatures and lack of rainfall - preventing many vessels from navigating through the river's waters at full capacity. These Copernicus Sentinel-2 images show the stark difference between August 2021 and August 2022. Packing a Dragon A special Moon snap Lakes in Africa Hubble spies a scintillating globular cluster Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!