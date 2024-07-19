Agency Week in images: 15-19 July 2024 19/07/2024 295 views 13 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Black body experiment on Ariane 6 captures Pale Blue Dot The Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission brings us a false-colour radar image of central Ethiopia. Testing Coco project on ESA's ORBIT flat floor XMM-Newton and Euclid image of galaxy cluster Abell 2390 Preparing for Juice's lunar-Earth flyby Heart of Hertz 2.0 MTG-S1 in the anechoic chamber Assembling the largest galaxies Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!