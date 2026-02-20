Agency Week in images: 16-20 February 2026 20/02/2026 306 views 14 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot during one of her first workouts at the start of the εpsilon mission. France hit by severe flooding Smile is loaded into a ship at the Port of Amsterdam Yellow River Delta, China ESA’s 5G laboratory on wheels Uranus (January 2025) Mediterranean Sea heatwaves Dark galaxy CDG-2 near Perseus Cluster (annotated) The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over south-central Morocco, near the city of Ouarzazate. Proba-2's view from Earth orbit of an annular solar eclipse The stellar lifecycle in a nearby spiral Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!