Agency Week in images: 16-20 March 2026 20/03/2026 505 views 24 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Artemis II rocket back at its launchpad after a second rollout at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Ahead of the World Day for Glaciers, Copernicus Sentinel-2 captures the diverse landscape of western Norway with its jagged fjords, fertile valleys, mountain plateaus and Jostedalsbreen, the largest glacier in continental Europe. Comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS; Nov 2025) ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot is seen preparing for an EchoFinder session aboard the International Space Station during the εpsilon mission. Earth’s magnetic field during peak solar flare, January 2026 First picture from Cupola by ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot during the εpsilon mission Smile: hoisting Vega-C fourth stage for flight VV29 Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!