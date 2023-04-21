Agency Week in images: 17-21 April 2023 21/04/2023 753 views 28 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Hubble celebrates its 33rd anniversary with NGC 1333 The historic centre of Rome, Italy’s capital city, is featured in this image captured on 28 March 2023. Euclid sets sail from the port of Savona, Italy Robots, humans, assemble for the Moon Al Wahat al Dakhla Desert, Egypt ESA’s technical centre expands Webb captures the spectacular galactic merger Arp 220 Juice gets wings Hubble spotlights a swirling spiral Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!