Agency Week in images: 17-21 February 2025 21/02/2025 261 views 8 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images MTG-S and Sentinel-4 in the cleanroom in Bremen, lateral view The pierogi challenge The James Webb Space Telescope maps full picture of how Phoenix Galaxy Cluster forms stars This Copernicus Sentinel-1 radar image shows Tokyo and its metropolitan area, the largest urban agglomeration in the world. A spiral hiding an impostor Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!