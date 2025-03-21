Agency Week in images: 17-21 March 2025 21/03/2025 2 views 0 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Inner space engineering Galaxies in different shapes captured by Euclid From pebbles to planets The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. Biomass out of the box HR 8799 System (NIRCam image) Colourful clouds of a nearby neighbour Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!