Agency Week in images: 17-21 October 2022 21/10/2022 846 views 30 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images ARIANE 6 fully stacked Inhambane Bay, Mozambique XMM-Newton observation of gamma-ray burst 221009A Hubble follow-up of DART impact Webb's view around the extremely red quasar SDSS J165202.64+172852.3 Hubble and Webb showcase the Pillars of Creation (Slider) Autumn foliage MTG-I1 removed from transport container Multiwavelength view of a turbulent stellar nursery Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!