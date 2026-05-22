Agency Week in images: 18-22 May 2026 22/05/2026 438 views 13 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Vega-C liftoff with Smile up close Group photo with the members of ESA's astronaut reserve in the training hall of ESA’s European Astronaut Centre . The sandy and rocky terrain of the Sahara desert in central Algeria is featured in these images captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. Vega-C shoots through the sky with a Smile ESA and CNES renew their commitment to Europe’s Spaceport European Service Module for Artemis III during acoustic testing, May 2026. Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!