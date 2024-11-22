Agency Week in images: 18-22 November 2024 22/11/2024 38 views 1 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Proba-3: Firing laser! Testing space tech on parabolic flights Connecting Sentinel-1C to Vega-C's Vampire payload adapter This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image from 13 November 2024 shows the Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano eruption on the island of Flores in southern Indonesia. Fuelling Sentinel-1C Prometheus and Themis contract rider signature ceremony Evolution of the Kronebreen glacier An image of the Sun in ultraviolet light, taken by Solar Orbiter's EUI instrument Spiral from the side Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!