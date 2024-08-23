Agency Week in images: 19-23 August 2024 23/08/2024 246 views 17 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images European Service Module 3 (ESM-3) at Airbus in Bremen readied for departure. Juice images Earth during lunar-Earth flyby Arctic Weather Satellite and Φsat-2 head for orbit Different aerosols and clouds over the Atlantic Juice NavCam view of the Moon Sentinel-2C being encapsulated in the Vega fairing Juice JANUS view of the Moon A super(nova) spiral Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!