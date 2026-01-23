Agency Week in images: 19-23 January 2026 23/01/2026 607 views 5 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images ESA Director General discusses wildfire management at the World Economic Forum annual meeting Sophie Adenot exercising on E4D The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us at the Brazilian-Bolivian border over part of the Pantanal region, a unique ecosystem, home to an impressive variety of plants and wildlife. Proba-3: our eyes on the Sun’s inner corona The Artemis II rocket was rolled out to its launch pad. This image, captured by Copernicus Sentinel-3 on 18 January 2026, shows clouds of smoke from wildfires on the coast of Chile. A celebrity cluster in the spotlight Unleashing a solar flare Mars drop Helix Nebula (NIRCam image) Spectrum on the launch pad Aurora over the Netherlands, January 2026 Globular cluster targets that revealed “forever young” stars Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!