Week in images: 19-23 October 2020

Hidden science Ozone hole 2020 The Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission takes us over the Ganges Delta – the world's largest river delta. ESA's Copernicus Sentinel-6 launch campaign team Vega-C's Zefiro-9 solid rocket motor performed its qualification test firing on 1 October 2020 in Sardinia Fuelling of SEOSAT-Ingenio