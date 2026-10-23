Agency Week in images: 19-23 October 2026 23/10/2026 418 views 18 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images This image shows a detailed view of the city of Toulouse in southwest France, with its terracotta tiled rooftops lending it the nickname la ville rose, or the pink city. A patch on the Moon with red circles represented craters identified by an ESA-developed artificial intelligence model. Stars brewing in a nebulous cauldron Lunar crane model during testing Artist's impression of a lunar panorama Offloading MetOp-SG-B1 at Pariacabo harbour Demonstrating that the visible channels of Sentinel-3C’s sea and land surface temperature radiometer are working as expected, on 2 October the instrument captured this image of Hurricane Rachel over the eastern Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Mexico and the Baja California Peninsula. Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!