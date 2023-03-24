Agency Week in images: 20-24 March 2023 24/03/2023 481 views 23 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image features the diverse landscape surrounding Monterrey, the capital of the northeast state of Nuevo León, Mexico. A close up of an Ariane 5 rocket surrounded by scaffolding. In the centre of the Ariane 5 is the sticker showing the artwork (blue background with Jupiter, three icy moons, Earth and Juice. All are smiling and Jupiter is holding Juice in its hands). Below the artwork is an ESA logo and the Juice mission patch (a round design with an outline of the spacecraft). Hubble’s new views of Jupiter and Uranus A participant of the Movement in Low gravity environments (MoLo) programme from ESA’s space medicine team at the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany, testing movements in simulated reduced gravity, called hypogravity, on Earth. ESA in miniature Portrait of a galactic jellyfish Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!