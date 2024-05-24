Agency Week in images: 20-24 May 2024 24/05/2024 131 views 4 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula is featured in this colourful radar image captured by Copernicus Sentinel-1. Cool by design 3D printing ESA astronauts Sophie Adenot and Raphaël Liégeois after the announcement of their first mission assignments at NASA's JSC in Houston, Texas. Euclid’s new image of star-forming region Messier 78 Euclid’s new image of spiral galaxy NGC 6744 An iceberg roughly the size of the Isle of Wight has broken off the Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica on 20 May. Meteor seen by Meteosat Third Generation Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!