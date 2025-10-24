Agency Week in images: 20-24 October 2025 24/10/2025 519 views 10 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Rumba was observed from ESA's Optical Ground Station on 21 October, shortly before Rumba reentered the atmosphere. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher and Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy of the Republic of Cyprus sign the agreement in Paris. Condensation alien Sentinel-6B solar panel deployment Ariane 6 core stage verticalisation for VA265 A European lunar landscape: a 1:1 model of ESA’s Argonaut lunar lander at Europe’s Moon on Earth, LUNA. Fuelling Sentinel-1D in Kourou First image of nitrogen dioxide from Sentinel-4 Focusing on NGC 3370 Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!