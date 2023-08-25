Agency Week in images: 21-25 August 2023 25/08/2023 718 views 39 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Proba-3: seeing in the dark A month after fires ravaged the island of Rhodes in July 2023, more fires have ripped through Greece this week as southern Europe swelters under a late summer heatwave. This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image shows the ongoing blaze near Alexandroupoli in the Evros region of northeast Greece – close to the Türkiye border. Webb captures detailed beauty of Ring Nebula (NIRCam and MIRI images) ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen with his Crew-7 colleagues on arrival at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, 20 August. Land-surface temperature in Vienna on 14 July 2023 Tiny jets escape the Sun A sparkling galactic neighbour Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!