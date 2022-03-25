Agency Week in images: 21 - 25 March 2022 25/03/2022 1045 views 30 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images The Sun in high resolution ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen Turning astronaut waste into fuel on Mars MTG-I1 on the shaker Rybnik, Poland These images captured by Copernicus Sentinel-2 show the frozen lake of Ceresole in March 2021 and, exactly one year later, the large expanse of dry sand in March 2022. Carrara, Italy Hubble spies a stunning spiral Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!