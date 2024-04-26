Agency Week in images: 22-26 April 2024 26/04/2024 226 views 6 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Celebrating the Hopper’s graduation Soil sealing over Barcelona Mars Inca City Aerosol spread from Saharan dust Ariane 6 standing tall First Ariane 6 booster gets lift to launch zone The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over part of the Seychelles, an island republic in the western Indian Ocean. ESA astronaut class of 2022 graduation ceremony Captured on glass Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!