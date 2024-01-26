Agency Week in images: 22-26 January 2024 26/01/2024 0 views 0 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Full house Destiny module from Marcus Wandt's perspective Map reveals fishing activity not publicly tracked around Portugal and Morocco Asteroid 2024 BX1 tracked prior to impact Record-breaking Arctic cold weather has swept through much of the United States in the last few weeks. The eastern part of the country was particularly affected with thick snow blanketing most of the region, as this Copernicus Sentinel-3 image shows. Return to the labyrinth Chicago under snow Luminous in Lepus Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!